Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have a complicated past, but it seems like they might be giving their relationship another shot. After Selena's kidney transplant over the Summer, the exes have become much more friendly in recent months. First, Justin was spotted at Selena's house while hanging out with friends, and then the two met up for a one-on-one breakfast date before attending church together.

While the former flames could just be mending fences and working on a platonic friendship, that didn't stop people from freaking out when news broke that Selena and her boyfriend of nearly a year, The Weeknd, had broken up. Some people were excited about the pair's revival, while some joked that Selena didn't follow singer Dua Lipa's "New Rules." Whether a Jelena reunion is in the near future or not, you can't help but get a good chuckle out of some of these reactions on social media.





hello @selenagomez don't pick up the phone you know he's only calling cause he's drunk and alone two don't let him in you'll have to kick him out again three don't be his friend you know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning and if you're under him you ain't ge — teresa bissonette (@teresabiss13) October 29, 2017





"Its 2017 Jelena is over"

Justin and Selena: https://t.co/LD2NzAvo79 — leena (@rickkrauhl) October 30, 2017





So Selena Gomez and The Weeknd break up just randomly after her and Justin went to breakfast and church together... pic.twitter.com/891mAVFZ9u — •Aυвяιαиα Lαᖴαι• (@AubrianaP) October 30, 2017





when Justin Bieber dropped "Friends" for no reason, w/ no video, I knew Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were a wrap — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) October 30, 2017





"Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber we're just hanging out"



"Selena Gomez & The Weeknd have split" pic.twitter.com/frNy46VvMk — ♡ (@AGmzBieber) October 31, 2017





Dua Lipa walking into Selena Gomez's house after seeing the photos of Selena & Justin pic.twitter.com/y4yjUdEKDF — Everyone Is Equal (@StationShade) October 30, 2017





Me thinking about Abelena being over but then realizing Jelena could actually rise tho #jelena #abelenaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/iJ4XRCQrq6 — reputation♡ (@adoptmejelena) October 30, 2017





First Miley and Liam. Now Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are back together. WHATS MEANT TO BE WILL BE PPL!!! — Jacqueline (@JShows21) October 30, 2017





last 48 hours:

justin bieber & selena gomez spotted at church & breakfast..

the weeknd & selena break-up.. pic.twitter.com/DPRMiFYCvO — Taryn Arnold (@Thetarynarnold) October 30, 2017



