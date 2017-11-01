Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out

 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have a complicated past, but it seems like they might be giving their relationship another shot. After Selena's kidney transplant over the Summer, the exes have become much more friendly in recent months. First, Justin was spotted at Selena's house while hanging out with friends, and then the two met up for a one-on-one breakfast date before attending church together.

While the former flames could just be mending fences and working on a platonic friendship, that didn't stop people from freaking out when news broke that Selena and her boyfriend of nearly a year, The Weeknd, had broken up. Some people were excited about the pair's revival, while some joked that Selena didn't follow singer Dua Lipa's "New Rules." Whether a Jelena reunion is in the near future or not, you can't help but get a good chuckle out of some of these reactions on social media.

