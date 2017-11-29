 Skip Nav
Justin Bieber Serenading Selena Gomez on New Year's Eve 2009

Relive the Exact Moment You Started Shipping Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

No matter how you feel about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's recently rekindled romance, you can't deny that their first interaction is pretty darn adorable. Before they officially started dating, the young stars shared a sweet moment when a 15-year-old Justin serenaded Selena during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest in 2009. Selena, who was 17 at the time, was at the peak of her Disney Channel career, while Justin was slowly but surely becoming a teen heartthrob. After their little moment on stage, it didn't take long for the world to see that something was definitely brewing between these two.

Even though they had previously talked about having crushes on each other, they continued to deny dating rumors the following year, insisting that they were just good friends. Of course, all of that changed when the two were spotted showing PDA in the Caribbean on New Year's Eve 2010. Talk about full circle! In February 2011, they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, and the rest is history! As the two give their love another shot, relive how it all began in the video above.

Justin BieberNostalgiaSelena GomezCelebrity Couples
