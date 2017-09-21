 Skip Nav
KJ Apa Was in a Car Crash

KJ Apa Was Involved in a Scary Car Crash After Leaving the Set of Riverdale

KJ Apa was recently involved in a car crash after leaving the set of Riverdale sometime around midnight last week. The New Zealand actor, who plays Archie on the series, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel during his 45-minute drive home, after working for 16 hours. While KJ didn't sustain any serious injuries, his car was "rendered inoperable" after the passenger side hit a light pole. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his costar Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead, was supposed to be in the car that night but "changed his plans last minute."

While production for The CW series has resumed production, the incident is causing a major discussion on set, specifically around the need to provide the cast and crew with transportation. While WBTV has yet to comment on the issue, a conference call between the actors' reps and the studio has reportedly been set for Friday.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
