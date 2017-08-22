 Skip Nav
Kate Hudson Blissfully Smiles as She Tries to Catch a Glimpse of the Solar Eclipse

Kate Hudson took a break from filming her new movie, Sister, on Monday to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse in LA. Sporting a tank top, shorts, and her freshly buzzed haircut, the actress was all smiles on the set of the Sia-directed film as she used protective glasses to see the moon block the sun. After watching the historical moment, she proceeded to soak up some rays as she took a casual stroll with her costar, Leslie Odom Jr. See her geek out over the eclipse below.

