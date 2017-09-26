What Is Kate Middleton's Relationship Like With Other Royal Women?

Kate Middleton's warm and fond relationship with Queen Elizabeth II is well reported, and the duchess has spoken of how the matriarch of the family has taken her under her wing — but what about her relationships with the other royal ladies? Kate and Prince William were together for eight years before they got married (and have now been husband and wife for a further six), so Kate has had plenty of time to form firm relationships with many of them, as well as beginning to forge bonds with royal ladies from fellow European monarchies. See how each of those personal and professional partnerships have played out so far.