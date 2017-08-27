 Skip Nav
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween
Look Back at Katy Perry's Most Exciting VMAs Moments

Katy Perry is hosting the MTV VMAs for the first time this Sunday, and if we know anything about her, it's sure to be crazy. Over the years, the singer has had some pretty iconic moments during the award show, but she has also had a lot of firsts. It's where she performed her first single, "I Kissed a Girl"; it's where she met her former husband, Russell Brand; and it's even where she started her love-hate friendship with Taylor Swift. While there's still no word on whether the two frenemies will bury the hatchet during the show this year, we anticipate that there are even more exciting moments in store. Take a look back at her most memorable appearances on the show ahead.

2008: She Had Mad Love For Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus
2008: She Performed Her Hit "I Kissed a Girl"
2009: Katy Didn't Win Any Awards, but She Did Steal Russell Brand's Heart
2010: Katy Kept Russell Close Even Though He Couldn't Attend the Show
2010: Katy and Nicki Minaj Shared the Stage
2011: Katy Attended the Show With Her Husband
2011: Katy Earned Her First Moonman
2012: Katy Kissed One Direction and Made Us Eternally Jealous
2013: Katy Showed Off Her Best "Roar" With a Grill
2013: Richard Simmons Worshipped at Katy's Feet
2013: She Stepped Into the Ring on Stage
2014: Katy Channeled Her Inner Britney Spears
