Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, Best Buds, Shamelessly Poke Fun at Each Other on Ellen

Whenever Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson are in the same room, you know it's going to be a good time. The Jumanji stars recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, and made the audience bust at the seams with their hilarious jokes. Aside from bonding over being proud dads, the two poked a little fun at each other as they argued over who Ellen likes more. We seriously can't get enough of their funny bromance.