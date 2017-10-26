 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
The Pick-Me-Up You Definitely Need: Hollywood Hotties Hanging With Their Dogs
13 Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Hottest Pop Culture Moments of 2017
Kevin Jonas's Family at a Pumpkin Patch Will Give You a Dose of Instant Happiness

Just when you thought Kevin Jonas and his family couldn't get any cuter, the brood took things up a notch when they recently visited the Conklin Farm pumpkin patch in New Jersey. In addition to Danielle's precious pumpkin photo shoot with her daughters, 3-year-old Alena and nearly-1-year-old Valentina, Kevin and Alena appeared to have a blast as they partook in the fun Halloween activities.

Kevin and his family have a lot to be excited about lately; not only is little Valentina's first birthday on Oct. 27, but Kevin's younger brother Joe recently got engaged to Sophie Turner, so it looks like Valentina and Alena will be getting another aunt soon!

