 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Family Bond Is Country Strong
Kylie Jenner
44 Times Kylie Jenner's Bikini Body Made You Do a Double Take
Celebrity Instagrams
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media

Kevin Spacey's Reaction to Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Emmys Win

Kevin Spacey Was All "You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie" to Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Kevin Spacey is the supportive friend we all want and need. After Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series — yes, again — the House of Cards actor was thrilled for his friend. So much so, in fact, that he had his phone out à la Kris Jenner to record the Veep actress's entire acceptance speech. Does he know this whole thing is being televised and recorded? Someone should probably let him know. In the meantime, we'll continue to reap all of the joy that this GIF gives us.

Image Source: CBS

Join the conversation
VeepAward SeasonJulia Louis-DreyfusEmmy AwardsKevin Spacey
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Julia Louis-Dreyfus's SAG Awards Speech Contained a Few Harsh Donald Trump Burns
by Quinn Keaney
Who Has the Most Emmy Wins?
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
by Michelle Konstantinovsky
Jane Fonda's Hair at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Beauty News
by Murphy Moroney
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Watching Her Son Play Basketball 2017
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Pulls a Total Mom Move at Her Son's Basketball Game
by Kelsie Gibson
Alec Baldwin Talks About Playing Donald Trump on SNL
Alec Baldwin
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds