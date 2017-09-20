 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian's Thong Bikini Is Staying on Her Body by the Narrowest of Margins

Kim Kardashian hit the beach with her friend and assistant Stephanie Shepherd in Malibu, CA, this week and showed off her famous curves in a very, very small swimsuit — literally, that thing was holding on for dear life. It's been a while since we've seen Kim in a bikini, but she's made sure to put her figure on display in sexy cutout dresses and black latex gowns, most recently during New York Fashion Week.

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are gearing up for the arrival of their third child, a baby girl, whom they are reportedly welcoming by surrogate in January. While the couple haven't officially spoken out about the news, an insider told People that they are "over the moon" about their growing family. The baby will join 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint. See more photos of Kim's scantily clad beach day.

