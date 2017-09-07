 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Jared Leto
25 Times Jared Leto Lost His Shirt and You Lost Your Damn Mind
Celebrity PDA
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Finally Confirm Their Romance With a PDA-Filled Beach Date
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Exciting Baby News With a Sexy NYFW Appearance

Just a few hours after news broke that Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate, she made — what else — a very sexy appearance at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is already mom to North and Saint, flaunted her new blond hair and infamous curves as she slipped into a black latex dress for the Tom Ford show. While Kim and Kanye haven't officially commented on the exciting news, an insider told People that they are "over the moon" about expanding their family. "Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye." Their new addition, which is reportedly a baby girl, is due in January!

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Exciting Baby News With a Sexy NYFW Appearance
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Exciting Baby News With a Sexy NYFW Appearance
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Exciting Baby News With a Sexy NYFW Appearance
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Exciting Baby News With a Sexy NYFW Appearance
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Exciting Baby News With a Sexy NYFW Appearance
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Exciting Baby News With a Sexy NYFW Appearance
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Exciting Baby News With a Sexy NYFW Appearance
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NyfwRed CarpetKim Kardashian
Join The Conversation
Kim Kardashian
10 Times Kim Kardashian Was an Over-the-Top Mom
by Lisa Horten
References in Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
by Kelsie Gibson
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cutest Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Warning: You're Not Ready For These Adorable Snaps of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids
by Monica Sisavat
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Style
Celebrity Style
25 Times Kim Changed Her Outfit — and Kanye Wore His Sweatshirt
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Kim Kardashian Channeling Jackie Kennedy
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Jackie Kennedy Shoot Was Directly Inspired by These Iconic Outfits
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds