 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kim Kardashian's Tom Ford Dress Is So Sleek, Water Would Repel Right Off

Kim Kardashian and latex dresses go hand in hand, so when she showed up to Tom Ford's SS'18 show in the shiny ensemble, we weren't too surprised. Despite the pouring rain, Kim seemed fine walking in her strapless, body-con dress and black heels. The star went with silver hair for the night, slicking it back for her signature wet look. This stark contrast against her dress made the outfit look cool and, of course, only something Kim would be able to pull off.

Her history with latex dresses goes back to 2014 (remember this look?), and since then she's worn them for all occasions. She even rocked this beige latex number while pregnant with Saint. If we had to take a guess, this style, or material, will be part of Kim's wardrobe for years to come. (Who knows, Kim might even pass these pieces off to North when she's older.) Read on to see Kim's body-concious Tom Ford dress from every angle, then shop similar dresses below.

Related
We Bet Kim Kardashian Just Added This Whole Spring Collection to Her Closet

Kim Kardashian's Tom Ford Dress Is So Sleek, Water Would Repel Right Off
Kim Kardashian's Tom Ford Dress Is So Sleek, Water Would Repel Right Off
Kim Kardashian's Tom Ford Dress Is So Sleek, Water Would Repel Right Off
Kim Kardashian's Tom Ford Dress Is So Sleek, Water Would Repel Right Off
Kim Kardashian's Tom Ford Dress Is So Sleek, Water Would Repel Right Off
Missguided Bodycon Dress
Nasty Gal Vegan Leather Dress
Boohoo Petite Halloween Bodycon Mini Dress
Tom Ford Dress Patent Leather
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleGet The LookKim KardashianTom FordCelebrity StyleNew York Fashion WeekDressesShopping
Shop More
Nasty Gal Dresses SHOP MORE
Nasty Gal
nastygal Lace Knicker Insert Mesh Overlay Dress
from Nasty Gal
$100
Nasty Gal
nastygal Tie-Dye For Maxi Dress
from Nasty Gal
$36
Nasty Gal
nastygal Mixed Signals Tassel Maxi Dress
from Nasty Gal
$80
Nasty Gal
nastygal Feelin' Groovy Tie-Dye Tee Dress
from Nasty Gal
$36
Nasty Gal
nastygal On Your Checklist Gingham Dress
from Nasty Gal
$50
Asos Petite Dresses SHOP MORE
Asos
Mesh Ruched Off The Shoulder Mini Bodycon
from Asos
$43$17
Asos
Little Mistress Petite Lace Skater Dress With Pleated Skirt
from Asos
$108$75
Asos
White Cove Petite Frill Layered Maxi Dress In Bright Floral Print
from Asos
$128
Asos
True Decadence Petite Long Sleeve All Over Lace Dress With Frill Detail
from Asos
$119$59
Asos
Maya Petite Long Sleeve Sequin Top Maxi Tulle Dress
from Asos
$143
Tom Ford Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Tom Ford
Zip-detailed Stretch-crepe Midi Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,990$995
Tom Ford
Open-back Zip-detailed Stretch-crepe Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,870
Tom Ford
One-shoulder Cashmere And Silk-blend Midi Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,890
Tom Ford
Draped Cutout Silk-satin Midi Dress - Sand
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$3,450$1,725
Tom Ford
Sequin-embellished dress
from mytheresa
$13,950$6,975
Asos Petite Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Queen Letizia
Your Eyes Aren't Tricking You, Queen Letizia's Skater Dress Can Be Found in Your Closet
by Alessandra Foresto
Bella Thorne
You'll Want to Steal These Pieces From Famous in Love's Paige Townsen's Closet
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday Fashion
How to Add the Right Amount of Sparkle to Your New Year's Eve Outfit
by Alessandra Foresto
Halloween
18 "Final Girl" Halloween Costumes Only Badasses Can Pull Off
by Quinn Keaney
Nasty Gal Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
amybjorneby
katelynsailor
katelynsailor
whatwouldkikiwear
Asos Petite Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alannagould_
ashleymahaffey
jesshereandnow
laura_lily
Missguided Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thesmalltownblonde
kirstyeelizabeth
everyday_abby
theyusufs
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds