Kim Kardashian's Tom Ford Dress Is So Sleek, Water Would Repel Right Off

Kim Kardashian and latex dresses go hand in hand, so when she showed up to Tom Ford's SS'18 show in the shiny ensemble, we weren't too surprised. Despite the pouring rain, Kim seemed fine walking in her strapless, body-con dress and black heels. The star went with silver hair for the night, slicking it back for her signature wet look. This stark contrast against her dress made the outfit look cool and, of course, only something Kim would be able to pull off.

Her history with latex dresses goes back to 2014 (remember this look?), and since then she's worn them for all occasions. She even rocked this beige latex number while pregnant with Saint. If we had to take a guess, this style, or material, will be part of Kim's wardrobe for years to come. (Who knows, Kim might even pass these pieces off to North when she's older.) Read on to see Kim's body-concious Tom Ford dress from every angle, then shop similar dresses below.