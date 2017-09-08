 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian's Sexy Cutout Dress Looks Like It's Barely Being Held Together

Kim Kardashian doesn't wear just any old LBD. After starting off New York Fashion Week in a sleek latex Tom Ford dress that hugged her curves just right, the starlet arrived at a party in New York wearing her second all black outfit. Kim stepped out wearing a revealing number with her newly dyed platinum blond hair. The slashed dress featured several cutouts along her torso and barely looked like it was holding onto her body. The cutouts strategically showed off Kim's toned body, and she finished her look off with a pair of stilettos. Keep reading to have a look at all angles of her revealing dress.

