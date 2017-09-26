Kim Kardashian Reveals How Her Life Has Changed Nearly 1 Year After Paris Robbery

 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian's life was changed forever when she was robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week last October, and now, nearly a year later, she's opening up about how much her life has changed. The reality star, who is not going back to PFW this year, was robbed after a group of thieves planned their attack by following her frequent social media updates on Snapchat and Instagram. They escaped with more than $10 million in jewelry, including her massive engagement ring from husband Kanye West. "I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just people knowing your every move," she recently told T Singapore. "When you realize you can put a message out there and there's so many people listening, you look at life differently."

The mom of North and Saint also revealed that her priorities have shifted to be more family-oriented since the robbery. "My whole world is my kids, it's all I care about," she continued. "From literally every last thing that they do, to what they wear, to all their activities. I love being their mom. I definitely don't hang out with my friends as much just because I have to be with my kids." And she confirmed that just because she doesn't post as much as she used to, that doesn't mean anything is wrong. "It's funny — so much can go on at home but if you don't post about it, people think it never happened," she said. "So they'll say, 'She hasn't posted with her sisters, she must be in a huge fight.' But it's not what consumes me anymore, like how it used to."

