11 Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke GIFs That Prove They Deserve the Throne (of Cuteness)

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are besties in real life, but they're currently on the cusp of a budding romance on their hit HBO show, Game of Thrones. While their characters, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, are technically related (she's his aunt), we still find ourselves shipping them (we know, it's all terrible and gross and confusing). Their sexual tension on the show is palpable, it's only a matter of time before they make out, and there's that theory that they will get married and rule the Iron Throne together. While we still have to wait and see how all this pans out, we do have their real-life bond to obsess over now. Emilia and Kit aren't dating (he's adorably in love with Rose Leslie, his former GOT love interest), but their friendship is something we adore. From interviews to magazine shoots to just hanging out on a regular afternoon, these two know how to have fun together. Keep reading to see their cutest GIFs that you'll want to watch on loop until the next episode.

When They Danced Together and Your Heart Melted Like the Wall Probably Will
When She Laid on His Actual Butt and Your Body Felt as Hot as Dragon Fire
When Their Body Language Was Cuter Than a Baby Dire Wolf
When They Had Easy Banter Like 2 Old Friends Sitting in a Westeros Pub
When Kit Made Emilia Laugh and All Was Right in This Crazy World
When They Hung Out in Nature and Their Bond Felt Organic
When Their Lucious Heads of Hair Blew in the Wind and Blew You Away
When They Took a Break From Filming Their Characters' Sexual Tension to Hug
When Kit Stared at Emilia With More Affection Than Cersei Has For Wine
When the Focus Was Rightfully on Their Cute Conversation
When They Looked Up at the Sun and Let the (Lord of) Light Wash Over Them
