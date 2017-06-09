 Skip Nav
Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner in LA June 2017

Okay, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner's Twilight Reunion Is Pretty Freakin' Adorable

Miss seeing Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner play a vampire and werewolf in the Twilight series? Well, the actors probably aren't reprising their supernatural roles anytime soon, but they did have an adorable reunion in LA on Thursday. The former costars and real-life friends shared a sweet embrace at a Moschino afterparty. While Kristen sported her infamous buzzed haircut, Taylor showed off some sexy scruff as he wrapped his arm around her shoulder. This isn't the first time the two have reunited since wrapping Breaking Dawn – Part 2. In 2015, Kristen brought along Taylor as her date to her big premiere for American Ultra. Bella and Jacob may not have been true love, but we're happy to see Kristen and Taylor's friendship is still going strong.

Image Source: Rex
Celebrity FriendshipsTaylor LautnerKristen StewartTwilight
by Brittney Stephens
