Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think

This month, Netflix released a new documentary that offers a look inside the life of one of the world's most prolific pop stars. The film, called Gaga: Five Foot Two, captures a tumultuous year in the life of Mother Monster. We learn that Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia and endures chronic pain that stems from an old hip injury. We got a behind-the-scenes look at her incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. We got a glimpse of her work on American Horror Story. And, most shocking of all, we find out she still feels a bit raw about her feud with Madonna. In order to add proper context to the deeply personal moment, we decided to do little research and recount the entire history of their rivalry. Strap in.

2009: The Humble Beginnings
2009: The Tongue-in-Cheek Saturday Night Live Skit
2011: The Bop Heard 'Round the World
2011: Lady Gaga Is Not Amused at All
2012: And Then Madonna Called Her "Reductive"
2012: Madonna Doubles, Then Triples Down on Her Shade
2012: Gaga Lives Her Own Truth
2012: Um, Turns Out Madonna Loves Lady Gaga? Or Maybe Not?
2013: Actually, Lady Gaga Doesn't Care
2014: The Contentious Song Leak
2014: This Perplexing Instagram Situation
2015: Madonna's Bored Now, So Move On
2015: It's Over, OK? It's Over
2016: Lady Gaga Picks a Scab, Then Puts a Band-Aid on It
2017: Gaga's Revealing Netflix Documentary
