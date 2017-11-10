 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
Beyoncé Rocks a Houston Astros Jersey While Grabbing Lunch With JAY-Z and Solange
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think

Mariah Carey Christmas Carpool Karaoke Video

James Corden's Christmas Gift to the World? A Holiday-Themed Carpool Karaoke With Mariah Carey

James Corden really knows how to make our holiday dreams come true. Last December, the Late Late Show host decided to give the world the best Christmas present when he debuted a new Carpool Karaoke featuring Mariah Carey. In addition to the legendary singer driving around town with James to help him with his Christmas shopping, the two belt out her classic hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You." But that's not even the best part. A little over 40 seconds into the video, you realize that James got a handful of his Carpool Karaoke guests to sing the song with him throughout the year, resulting in one amazing mashup. Not only does Adele get totally into it, but Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato, and "Saint" Nick Jonas also deliver. This video may be from 2016, but it will be the gift that keeps on giving every single year.
Join the conversation
The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsJames CordenChristmasHolidayMariah Carey
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Julia Roberts Re-creates All of Her Best Movie Scenes in Fewer Than 10 Minutes
by Kelsie Gibson
James Corden It Sketch on The Late Late Show
James Corden
Unlike the Actual Movie, James Corden's Funny It Spoof Won't Scar You For Life
by Kelsie Gibson
Holiday Cupcake Recipes
Holiday Food
18 Holiday Cupcakes You and the Kids Will Have a Blast Decorating
by Sara Cagle
Stranger Things Boys Sing Motown Songs With James Corden
James Corden
Bask in the Glory of the Stranger Things Kids Singing Motown Songs With James Corden
by Victoria Messina
Mariah Carey Singing With Her Kids on Stage July 2017
Celebrity Kids
Mariah Carey Sings "Always Be My Baby" on Stage With Her 2 Babies
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds