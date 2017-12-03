Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni's SVU Reunion Might Just Be the Only Bright Spot in 2017

#Friends #Seehappy #jingleHells A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay played detectives on Law & Order: SVU for 12 seasons, and it warms our hearts to see that they're still as tight as ever. On Thursday, the pals reunited at a bar in NYC to celebrate Chris's new Syfy show, Happy!. Both Chris and Mariska shared cute photos of the pair on Instagram, and Mariska captioned hers, "'Tis the season . . . ran into this #HAPPY man." Of course, this isn't the first time the duo has hung out since Chris left the show in 2011. Chris and Mariska actually reunited for a post-Valentine's Day smooch and for Chris's birthday earlier this year. Dun, dun.