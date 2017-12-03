Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Reunion Photos 2017
Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni's SVU Reunion Might Just Be the Only Bright Spot in 2017
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay played detectives on Law & Order: SVU for 12 seasons, and it warms our hearts to see that they're still as tight as ever. On Thursday, the pals reunited at a bar in NYC to celebrate Chris's new Syfy show, Happy!. Both Chris and Mariska shared cute photos of the pair on Instagram, and Mariska captioned hers, "'Tis the season . . . ran into this #HAPPY man." Of course, this isn't the first time the duo has hung out since Chris left the show in 2011. Chris and Mariska actually reunited for a post-Valentine's Day smooch and for Chris's birthday earlier this year. Dun, dun.