Mark Hamill Surprises Star Wars Fans at Disneyland

Mark Hamill Surprised Star Wars Fans at Disneyland, and 1 Guy Had the Purest Reaction

It took me long enough- but my childhood dream of working at Disneyland finally came true! #TheLastJedi #StarTours @DisneyStudios @StarWars

A post shared by Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) on

One lucky batch of Disneyland visitors were in for quite the epic surprise when they waited to board the Star Tours ride on Nov. 14. A park employee prepared the handful of (very lucky) guests by reading from a script, but he added a minor change, saying, "Actually, you know what, the captain did mention something about a special passenger. Oh, and the Force is strong with this one." And that's when Mark Hamill casually waltzed into the room, greeted by shocked gasps and shrieks from everyone. By far the purest reaction of them all was exhibited by one guy seated in the front row of the crowd, as he speechlessly reached for his phone to snap a photo, all while his jaw was basically on the floor.

Mark, who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series, then joked, "Wait a minute — there's no Star Wars fans here, right?" Hah, what a jokester he is.

As soon as word of the actor's impromptu Disneyland appearance reached Twitter, fans were quick to express how jealous they were of those who were in his presence that day. I think it's safe to say Mark gave those visitors a ride experience they'll never forget.





