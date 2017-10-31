If You Have 13 Minutes, You Must Watch This Delightful Interview Between Mila Kunis and Shaq

 Skip Nav
Jimmy Kimmel is taking a break from his late-night talk show this week in order to tend to his infant son Billy's health, but he's employing some high-profile celebrities to host the show in his absence. First up was Shaquille O'Neal, who sat down with Mila Kunis on Monday night to talk about everything from her love of the Los Angeles Dodgers to kids' Halloween costumes and how her husband, Ashton Kutcher, has tried to "punk" both of them. But what could have been a standard interview about Mila's new film, Bad Moms Christmas, ended up feeling like a casual conversation between two very mismatched BFFs. If you have 13 minutes to spare today, we recommend watching the entire thing — it'll definitely make you smile.

Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsCelebrity InterviewsJimmy Kimmel LiveShaquille O'NealViral VideosMila Kunis
