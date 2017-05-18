CBS's Mom Donates Their Emmy Campaign Money to Planned Parenthood

CBS's hit show Mom just did something you rarely ever see in Hollywood: they donated their entire award show campaign budget to charity. The show's cocreator, Chuck Lorre, and its star, Allison Janney, announced on CBS This Morning on Thursday that instead of using their $250,000 award show budget to campaign for an Emmy win, they're giving it all to Planned Parenthood. The two are also encouraging the show's fans to donate to the organization on their own. Their amazing generosity comes on the heels of the devastating and enraging news that the Senate is considering passing the American Health Care Act, which would block low-income patients from being able to use Planned Parenthood for things like cancer screenings and birth control.

"In Los Angeles County alone, we answer approximately 2,000 calls each day from people asking us for help," Planned Parenthood LA's CEO Sue Dunlap said. "Across the country, millions of women and men are relying on Planned Parenthood health centers for their basic care — like birth control, life-saving cancer screenings, and STD testing and treatment. We are committed to being here for them, no matter what. Generous support from our community fuels this work, and we are honored that the team behind Mom is launching this campaign at this critical time." Major TV networks use these budgets to compete for award season recognition and awards, which can in turn increase their audience. Mom, which also stars Anna Faris, has received four Emmy nominations in its four-season run, with Allison winning two out of the three times she's been nominated.