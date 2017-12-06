 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
The Sweet and (Sort of) Relatable Ways Royal Couples Have Met
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Honors Women Who "Refuse to Be Intimidated" During Powerful LA Outing
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
18 Lavish Holiday Gifts Stars Have Received

Celebrities spare no expense when it comes to holiday gifts. Throughout the years, we've seen stars receive everything from massive engagement rings to giant cheese wheels (we're looking at you, Chrissy Teigen). In 2014, Justin Bieber treated himself to his own private jet, and who could forget Drake's stripper pole from 2012? At the end of the day, what's the point of having money if you can't spend it, right?

Related
12 of the Most Extravagant Gifts Kim Kardashian Has Received From Kanye West
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity CouplesHoliday
Britney Spears
18 Times Britney Spears and Her Boyfriend Proved They Were Born to Make Each Other Happy
by Monica Sisavat
Yoga Stocking Stuffers Under $25
Holiday Fitness
27 Yoga Gifts Under $25 That Will Thrill Even the Most Zen Yogi
by Alicia Lu
Healthy Gift Ideas That Aren't Offensive
Holiday Fitness
Gifts So Great, Your Friends Won't Even Know They're Healthy
by Lizzie Fuhr
Starbucks Christmas Tree Frappuccino
Holiday Food
Starbucks Is Launching a Christmas Tree Frappuccino!
by Erin Cullum
Best Red Lipsticks to Buy on Amazon Prime
Holiday Beauty
11 Red Lipsticks You Can Get on Amazon Prime For Your Last-Minute Holiday Party
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds