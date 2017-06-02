NBA Players Get Called Overweight Pineapple Heads in "Mean Tweets"

 Skip Nav
Jimmy Kimmel unleashed his latest round of "Mean Tweets" on Thursday night, and this time it's all about the NBA. Some of the biggest names in basketball, including James Harden, Magic Johnson, and Shaquille O'Neal, read some brutal tweets about themselves on social media. While some got teased about their appearance (one user said James Harden always looks like "he's just about to lead the Israelites through the Red Sea"), others were called out for their skills on the court. Of course, real-life teddy bear Shaquille O'Neal stole the spotlight with a seriously funny reaction to his burn.
