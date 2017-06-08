Neil Patrick Harris's Family Snaps Just Keep Getting Cuter

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka often share adorable snapshots of twins Harper and Gideon, and they haven't slowed down this year. The sweet moments shouldn't come as a surprise to Neil's followers, though — of all the picture-perfect celebrity families out there, Neil and David's is one of the most active on social media. The couple, who secretly got married in September 2014 after 10 years of dating, constantly shares heart-meltingly cute photos of the twins, ranging from their elaborate Halloween costumes to their nights on the town at the Plaza Hotel, eating oysters, and watching jazz shows. (Yes, they're sophisticated NYC tots.) Keep reading to see what we're talking about!



