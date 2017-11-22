Neil Patrick Harris and Family at Saks Holiday Event 2017
Today, We're Thankful For Neil Patrick Harris's Adorable Family Outing
It's no secret that Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have one of the most precious families in Hollywood, but just in case you needed a little reminder, their latest outing should do the trick. On Monday night, Neil and David were joined by their 7-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday event in NYC. Little Harper looked adorable in a furry leopard coat, while Gideon kept things cool in a black leather jacket. Between this and their "Carnival of Curiosities" Halloween costumes earlier this year, this brood just keeps getting cuter with every day that passes by.
