The Bachelor's Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi End Their Engagement After 5 Months

Looks like the fourth time wasn't actually the charm. Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have called off their engagement, E! News confirms. "It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both of us as we have decided to end our engagement," the pair said in a joint statement. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other." Nick is certainly no stranger to Bachelor Nation. He previously appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, where he came in second place both times, and season three of Bachelor in Paradise, before starring on The Bachelor earlier this year.