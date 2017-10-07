Nicole Kidman Through the Years
Proof That Nicole Kidman Is (and Will Always Be) a Total Knockout
We can pretty much all agree that Nicole Kidman is a beautiful human being, inside and out. The Oscar-winning actress got her big break in 1983 and has been wowing us with her incredible performances ever since. Her multiple Emmys and Golden Globes aside, Nicole is also a loving mother — she has two young daughters, Sunday and Faith, with husband Keith Urban and two older adopted children, Connor and Isabella, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise. While a lot has changed in her career and personal life over the years, one thing has remained constant: her grace and beauty. See her incredible evolution ahead.
