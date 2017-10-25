 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Colton Haynes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again
Celebrity Kids
Nobody Does Halloween Quite Like Nicole Richie and Her Family
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet

Paris and Prince Jackson are both carrying on their father Michael's legacy in their own ways, but we have a feeling he would be most proud of how close they've remained in the eight years since his death. The siblings showed off their close bond when they attended the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner in Beverly Hills, CA, on Tuesday night. Paris and Prince, who both looked sharp for the occasion, held hands on the red carpet and flashed sweet smiles for photographers. The outing also comes just a few days after Paris showed off her stunning singing voice, which sounds a lot like her dad's, when she joined her cousin, Austin Brown (Rebbie Jackson's son), on stage at Soho House in West Hollywood. Keep reading to see more of Paris and Prince's fun night out.

Related
Paris Jackson Writes a Note to Dad, Michael, on His Birthday: "You Are Always With Me"
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesPrince JacksonParis JacksonRed Carpet
Celebrity Kids
Paris Jackson Honors Her Late Father Michael With a Sweet New Tattoo
by Brittney Stephens
Paris Jackson Calvin Klein Contract
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson's Met Gala Dress Might Have Meant More Than You Think
by Sarah Wasilak
The XX "I Dare You" Music Video
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown Star in The XX's Dreamy "I Dare You" Video
by Quinn Keaney
Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin Instagram Photo April 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Paris Jackson Spends a Silly Day Goofing Off With Godfather Macaulay Culkin
by Quinn Keaney
Paris Jackson Poses Nude, Says It's "a Beautiful Thing"
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson Poses Nude, Says It's "a Beautiful Thing"
by Chinea Rodriguez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds