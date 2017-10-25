 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Kacey Musgraves's Country Wedding Was Full of Woodsy, Confetti-Filled Glamour
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet

Paul Walker's Daughter Porsche Settlement

Paul Walker's Daughter Settles Lawsuit With Porsche

It's been almost four years since Fast and Furious star Paul Walker died in a horrific car accident that killed both him and the driver of the car, Roger Rodas. Paul's 18-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker, has finally settled the lawsuit she brought against Porsche, the manufacturer of the car he died in. According to court documents acquired by The Blast, Meadow reached a settlement on Oct. 16 for an undisclosed amount. Her grandfather, Paul Walker III, also settled his separate lawsuit for an unknown amount.

Meadow filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the German car company in 2015, alleging the actor would have survived the crash if the car had proper safety features. In court documents obtained by People, Meadow's lawyers claimed Porsche knew "the Carrera GT had a history of instability and control issues," but "failed to install its electronic stability control system," which is "specifically designed to protect against the swerving actions inherent in hyper-sensitive vehicles of this type." Rebecca Soteros, Meadow's mom, received $10.1 million from Roger's estate in April 2015 that will reportedly be paid into a trust. In his will, Paul left his entire estate, worth $25 million, to his daughter.

Image Source: Getty / Jon Furniss
Join the conversation
Meadow WalkerRIPPaul Walker
Vin Diesel Reveals Paul Walker Was the Inspiration Behind His Decision to Have Kids
by Monica Sisavat
2 Tiny Paul Walker Tributes You May Have Missed in The Fate of the Furious
by Monica Sisavat
Look Back at Paul Walker's Best Hollywood Moments
by Brittney Stephens
See All of Meadow Walker's Throwback Photos With Her Dad, Paul
by Brittney Stephens
Vin Diesel Opens Up About the Loss of "Brother" Paul Walker on the Anniversary of His Death
by Quinn Keaney
