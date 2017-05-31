 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
People Curtsying For the Queen Just Look Like They All Really Have to Pee
Prince William
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
Celebrity PDA
Your Heart Will Swell at the Sight of Keri Russell and Scott Speedman Together Again
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Take Their Honeymoon Down Under in Sydney
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
People Curtsying For the Queen Just Look Like They All Really Have to Pee

People have been curtsying in the presence of royalty for centuries. The small sign of respect, which is encouraged but definitely not required by people like Queen Elizabeth II, is a graceful movement in real time, but awkward as hell when caught in photographs. And luckily for us and our slightly immature senses of humor, there are tons of photos of people mid-curtsy on the internet for you to enjoy. While Queen Elizabeth isn't really bothered if people do it when she greets them, most people still want to be polite, and that includes members of her own family. Everyone from Kate Middleton to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to Princess Beatrice of York have curtsied for the queen, but instead of looking proper, it just looks like they all really have to pee. Don't believe us? Keep reading for some LOL-worthy royal moments.

Related
14 Times Kate Middleton Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IIHumor
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Facts
29 Celebrity Pairs Who Actually Used to Live Together
by Brittney Stephens
Real Celebrity Names
Celebrity Facts
93 Stars Whose Real Names Will Surprise You
by Nick Maslow
Princess Diana Photos
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
by Caitlin Hacker
The Royals
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
by Brittney Stephens
Marilyn Monroe Pictures
Marilyn Monroe
Look Back at Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Glamour in These 19 Gorgeous Photos
by Brittney Stephens
Prince William Quotes About Princess Diana in GQ 2017
Prince William
by Quinn Keaney
Keri Russell and Scott Speedman Hollywood Walk of Fame 2017
Celebrity PDA
by Brittney Stephens
Camilla Parker Bowles Quotes About Prince Charles Affair
The Royals
Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals How She Dealt With the Aftermath of Prince Charles Affair
by Monica Sisavat
Laguna Beach and The Hills Stars With Kids
Nostalgia
Baby Boom! 14 Laguna Beach and The Hills Stars Who Have Kids or Are Expecting
by Monica Sisavat
Teaching Kids Self-Control
Little Kids
7 Ways to Help Your Child Learn Self-Control
by Sharon Silver
Kate Middleton's Royal Titles
Kate Middleton
by Monica Sisavat
Taraji P. Henson Throwback Yearbook Photo
Nostagia
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds