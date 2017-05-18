 Skip Nav
Pharrell Williams Extols the Power of Women in Fiery NYU Commencement Speech
Prince William
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
Nick Robinson
Everything, Everything You Need to Know About Nick Robinson

Pharrell Williams NYU Commencement Speech Video 2017

Pharrell Williams Extols the Power of Women in Fiery NYU Commencement Speech

Pharrell Williams was chosen to give the commencement speech for NYU's class of 2017 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, and he did not disappoint. The rapper, songwriter, and music producer addressed the crowd with a look of pure glee on his face, saying, "This is major . . . my mom is a lifelong educator, so this is gonna be a really good look for me. Speaking to you guys today has charged me up."

He went on to sing the praises of the women in the audience: "As you find your ways to serve humanity, it gives me great comfort knowing that this generation is the first that understands that we need to lift up our women," he said to rousing applause. "Imagine the possibilities when we remove imbalance from the ether. Imagine the possibilities when women are not held back. Your generation is unraveling deeply entrenched laws, principles, and misguided values that have held women back for far too long and, therefore, have held us all back . . . the human race. The world you will live in will be better for it."

Not only did he inspire the graduates, faculty, and us with his powerful words, but he looked like a damn student while doing it — seriously, you guys, black really don't crack. Watch Pharrell's astounding speech above now.

Celebrity QuotesFeminismPharrell Williams
