38 Times Prince Harry Was Out-of-Control Cute With Kids

The royal family loves spending time with children, but of them all, Prince Harry has become known for creating an instant rapport with the youngsters he meets. From babies to young teens, he has his mother's knack of instinctively knowing what is needed, whether that's a cuddle, a bit of rough and tumble, or some gentle teasing. Prince Harry's sense of fun may have gotten him in trouble in the past, but it is also the key to his special relationship with kids. We're taking a look at some of the many times he has been utterly adorable with the children he encounters.

When He Blew Bubbles With Kids in the Caribbean
When He Tickled This Shy Little Boy at the London Eye
When He Met 5-Year-Old Ollie at the WellChild Awards in London
When He Hit the Dab in Front of a Group of Girls in Scotland
When He Gave This Little Boy a High Five in Wigan, England
When He Made This Little Girl Feel Like a Princess at the Invictus Games
When He Met Up With the Basotho Youth Choir
When He Offered Up a Sweet Smooch
When We Didn't Know Who Was Mimicking Who
When He Tickled This Little Boy in Africa
When He Cheered Up an Adorable Baby in England
When There Were Lots of High Fives
When There Were Lots of Hugs
When There Were Even More High Fives
And Even More Hugs
When He Was Hands-On During a Trip to Lesotho in 2014
When He Played the Role of Big Brother
When He Showed Off His Dance Moves
When He Showed Off His Dance Moves Again
When He Met a Fellow Motorcycle Enthusiast
When He Wasn't the Only One Joking Around
When He Served as the Perfect Pillow
When He Served as the Perfect Storyteller
When He Tried Out a Swing at the Olympic Park in London
When He Made Fast Friends on His First Trip to Lesotho in 2004
And When He Caught Up With the Same Little Boy Years Later
When He Engaged With Schoolgirls in Antigua
When He Debated the Best Pizza Toppings With a Little Girl in Suffolk, England
When He Tried to Make Jewelry in Lesotho
When He Tried to Coax a Little Boy Out of His Shell in Sydney
When He Clowned Around With a Group of Schoolchildren in New Zealand
