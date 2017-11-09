 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Helen McCrory
Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honored by the Queen This Week
Celebrity Couples
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Are Back Together — but Is It a Good Idea?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Proof That Princess Eugenie Is the Most Underrated Member of the Royal Family

We're constantly inundated with lovely family photos of the royals on their duties and attending weddings, but it isn't often we see them being their natural, and in this case pretty hilarious, selves. Princess Eugenie can't keep her cool at the races, is an excellent selfie taker, delivers a devastating eye roll, and is a surprisingly big fan of nail art. Who'd have known Prince Andrew's youngest was such a cool girl? Read on to see Eugenie wave pip pip to her royal duties and enjoy a jolly good show.

Related
These 2 Royal Sisters Are So Close, They Rarely Attend an Event Alone
She enjoys a good day at the races
And like us, isn't always group photo ready
She is shocked by the latest royal gossip
And always has a grin on her face
Eugenie and her sister always greet everyone with a smile
She gets tense at the races
She is a fan of patriotic nail art
She clearly isn't shy in front of the Queen
She's a skilled selfie taker
Her mum is, just like ours, embarrassingly supportive
She enjoys a good giggle with her cousins
And an eventful race with her sister
She isn't shy to show her disappointment for a bad result at the races
Her eye roll is iconic
Beatrice gets just as tense as she does at the races
She is a fan of cheering her horse on
She sports Christmas-themed nails
She's a big Olympic games supporter
And the rain won't get in the way of her having a good time
Eugenie enjoys a good night out with her friends
But is always smiling on her royal duties
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsRoyal FamilyThe RoyalsPrincess EugenieRoyals
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Eugenie of York Style Pictures
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie Has Exactly What It Takes to Choose a Royal Wedding Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
Best Gifts For Princess Diana Fans
The Royals
16 Perfect Presents For People Who Will Always Love Princess Diana
by Brittney Stephens
Why Isn't Infanta Sofia of Spain a Princess?
The Royals
This Is Why Infanta Sofía of Spain Isn't Considered a Princess
by Vivian Nunez
Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton 2017
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds