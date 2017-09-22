 Skip Nav
14 Times Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln's Bromance Was Too Adorable to Ignore

The Walking Dead features two of the hottest men on television — yes, we're talking about Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus. Besides the fact that they're both sexy in their own right, their epic friendship is yet another reason fans can't help but feel all "heart eye emoji" for these two. Keep reading to see 14 times Norman and Andrew's bromance was very much alive.

When Norman Tried to Sneak a Kiss
When Norman Left Andrew Speechless
When Norman Whispered Secrets Into Andrew's Ear
When Norman Was That One Friend Who Embarrasses You
When Norman Wanted to Get Closer to Andrew
When Andrew Revealed Their Bromance Was Taking Over His Life
When Andrew Embraced Norman in His Arms For a Selfie
When They Both Were Ridiculously Hot For a Photo Shoot
When They Shared a Belly Laugh
When Andrew Tried to Bite Off Norman's Finger
When They Agreed on Their Bromance
When They Couldn't Help but Hug It Out
When Norman Gave Andrew Some Love Taps
When Norman Finally Got His Kiss
Celebrity FriendshipsNorman ReedusAndrew LincolnThe Walking Dead
