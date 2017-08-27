 Skip Nav
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Pink High-Fiving Daughter Willow at the 2017 MTV VMAs

The Cute Moment You May Have Missed From Pink's VMAs Performance

Image Source: Getty / John Shearer

Pink's night at the MTV VMAs had everything: adorable matching outfits with her family, a powerhouse performance of her many hits, and a heartfelt, emotional speech about self-confidence that she dedicated to her 6-year-old daughter, Willow.

During Pink's performance, the camera cut to her two biggest fans in the audience: Willow and Pink's husband, Carey Hart. While she was on stage, Pink pulled a supercute move by giving her little girl a high-five as she rolled by on a tractor. We thought we couldn't be bigger fans of this family . . . and yet.

Image Source: MTV
