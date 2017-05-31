Pink's Daughter Delivered a Harsh Burn About One of Her Most Iconic Songs

 Skip Nav
Pink is an insanely successful singer and an incredibly talented performer (seriously, have you seen her trapeze routines?!), but there is one place where her star power holds zero weight: at home. Pink (real name Alecia Moore) has been married to Carey Hart since 2006, and the pair share two kids, daughter Willow and son Jameson. But while we're all used to blasting Pink's songs in the car and dancing to them during nights out, it turns out that Willow is her harshest critic. "The other day, I picked up her friend, who started singing 'Raise Your Glass,'" she recently told Us Weekly. "My daughter rolled her eyes and said, 'That's not even one of the good ones!'"

Pink also opened up to the magazine about how much her life has changed since becoming a mom of two. "I honestly can't believe how responsible I am," she continued. "All of a sudden I'm a soccer mom and doing the damn thing. No one would have guessed this for me. Honestly, I didn't realize that you could enjoy it so much." One of her favorite perks? Embarrassing her kids. She revealed that during one of Willow's recent T-ball games, "I was screaming my head off. I made my baby cry!"

Celebrity FamiliesWillow HartCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsPink
