 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarized 1 Year After Paris Robbery
Celebrity Friendships
Thank God For These Photos of Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's Coffee Date
Harry Styles
I Followed Harry Styles Around the US on Tour, and It's the Best Thing I've Ever Done

Pink Talks About Christina Aguilera Feud on WWHL 2017

Pink Reveals Former Frenemy Christina Aguilera Once Tried to Punch Her at a Club

Pink and Christina Aguilera may have recently put their feud to rest, but their beef was once so bad that Christina actually tried to punch Pink at a club. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, the "What About Us" singer opened up about what went wrong with their relationship after they collaborated on "Lady Marmalade" in 2001. "We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha," Pink explained during Andy Cohen's "Plead the Fifth" segment. "Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious!"

Related
23 of Pink's Ballsiest, Most Badass Quotes

Christina and Pink allegedly clashed over who would sing the high notes on "Lady Marmalade," but Pink insists they are fine now. "She's a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny; I laughed. I hadn't seen her in years and years and years." She also hinted at a possible upcoming collaboration with Christina, so we're keeping our fingers crossed.
Join the conversation
Celebrity FeudsAndy CohenWatch What Happens LiveViral VideosPinkChristina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Has Kept the Sexy Looks Coming For 18 Years
by Celia Fernandez
Christina Aguilera Instagram Video May 2017
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Relatable Family In an Intimate Video
by Caitlin Hacker
Pink's Most Relatable Parenting Moments
Pink
Pink's Most Relatable Parenting Moments That Have Us Slow-Clapping
by Lauren Levy
Basketball Slam Dunk Gender Reveal
Viral Videos
Dad Slam Dunks at His Baby's Gender Reveal — Then Rips Off His Shirt in Celebration
by Alessia Santoro
Boy George Talking About George Michael Feud on WWHL 2017
Celebrity Feuds
Boy George Reveals the Truth About His Infamous Feud With the Late George Michael
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds