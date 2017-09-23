Justin Trudeau Wore Chewbacca Socks and Nearly Broke the Damn Internet

 Skip Nav
Justin Trudeau is arguably the coolestand sexiest — world leader around. Whether he's shutting down sexism with just three words or giving a sexy striptease, it's easy to see why we simply can't get enough of him. But the prime minister made headlines for other reasons recently when he stepped out wearing a pair of socks with Chewbacca's face on them. No big deal, right? Wrong.

Some people on the internet simply could not handle seeing Canada's PM sporting a pair of the coolest socks we've ever seen. Then there were others who were falling head over heels (ourselves included) because of it. Keep reading to see Trudeau's Chewbacca socks up close, and then read the best reactions to his dope sock game ahead.

Think Justin Trudeau Is Sexy From the Front? Just Wait Until You See Him From Behind

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, weighed in with a hilarious tweet, asserting that Trudeau was also wearing Star Wars underwear underneath his gray suit. Read their Twitter exchange ahead.

Image Source: Getty / John Moore
