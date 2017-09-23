Justin Trudeau Wore Chewbacca Socks and Nearly Broke the Damn Internet

Justin Trudeau is arguably the coolest — and sexiest — world leader around. Whether he's shutting down sexism with just three words or giving a sexy striptease, it's easy to see why we simply can't get enough of him. But the prime minister made headlines for other reasons recently when he stepped out wearing a pair of socks with Chewbacca's face on them. No big deal, right? Wrong.

Some people on the internet simply could not handle seeing Canada's PM sporting a pair of the coolest socks we've ever seen. Then there were others who were falling head over heels (ourselves included) because of it. Keep reading to see Trudeau's Chewbacca socks up close, and then read the best reactions to his dope sock game ahead.

Okay Justin Trudeau wearing Chewbacca socks with his suit is the greatest thing I've ever seen a politician do — Drew Craig (@_drewcraig) September 21, 2017

I, for one, love Justin Trudeau's Chewbacca socks. He has a sense of humor and human decency. Take note Trump. — Tara Durland (@tara_durland) September 21, 2017

Hey @JustinTrudeau my Chewbacca socks are prettier than yours. Love you anyway 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aq28RC9iSD — Geri B. Goode (@GTeijeira) September 21, 2017

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, weighed in with a hilarious tweet, asserting that Trudeau was also wearing Star Wars underwear underneath his gray suit. Read their Twitter exchange ahead.

Here's another reason I ❤️ @JustinTrudeau Plus-I have it on good authority exactly what he was wearing UNDER his suit. #GreatWhiteNorthNerd pic.twitter.com/7LjaQN82l8 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 21, 2017