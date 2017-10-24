 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
The Royals
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order
Jared Leto
Proof That Jared Leto Has Had as Many Girlfriends as He Has Hairstyles

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moving in Together?

The Major Milestone Harry and Meghan Could Be Hitting in Their Relationship Next Month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been going strong since May 2016, and they seem to be getting more serious with each day that passes by. Just last week, it was reported that the Suits actress had tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, and now ET is saying that Meghan is expected to move in with Harry very soon. "Meghan is likely to be moving to London as soon as November," royal expert Katie Nicholl told the publication on Monday. "She's not signing up for another series of Suits. She's planning to leave Canada and make London her new, permanent home. There's a lot of talk about where exactly they'll live. Currently Prince Harry lives at Nottingham Cottage, which is a three-bedroom, small cottage in the [Kensington Palace] grounds. I am told that she will be moving into Kensington Palace — in fact, she already keeps a wardrobe of clothes at Harry's house over in Kensington Palace, and she's going to be spending all of her time over here from now on."

As far as an engagement is concerned, Katie says it's imminent. "It really is all about the timing," she said. "You have to remember there are other engagements and events coming up in the royal calendar that an engagement simply couldn't clash with. I think that the new year is probably a more realistic prospect for an engagement announcement."

Related
Everything There Is to Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Relationship

Katie also speculates a Summer wedding in June, after Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child is born. "The duchess will have to get her figure back in time for a wedding, and Prince William, who we are all assuming will be best man, will need to be available and not thinking about rushing off to a hospital," Katie explained. "So, I think there will need to be a bit of space between the royal baby being born mid-April and Meghan and Harry tying the knot. This Summer is probably going to be the best bet for a royal wedding." We have yet to spot an engagement ring on Meghan's hand, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsMeghan MarkleCelebrity CouplesPrince Harry
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Diana's Kensington Palace Apartment as Offices
The Royals
Find Out Why Kate and Will Took Over Princess Diana's Former Apartment
by Lauren Turner
Where Will the New Royal Baby Be in Line For the Throne?
The Royals
This Royal Rule Will Secure Princess Charlotte's Place in Line For the Throne After Baby No. 3
by Brittney Stephens
​Who Is Joe Alwyn?
Taylor Swift
4 Things You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's British Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn
by Kelsie Gibson
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands Style
Queen Maxima
20 Reasons Queen Máxima Should Be Your Royal Style Inspiration
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds