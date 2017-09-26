 Skip Nav
2017: The Year We Got a Closer Look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating since May 2016, but it wasn't until this year that the world got a closer peek at their romance. Not only did Meghan accompany Harry to his best friend Tom "Skippy" Inskip's wedding in Jamaica back in March, but Harry also brought Meghan as his date to Pippa Middleton's May wedding. To make matters even more exciting, Harry and Meghan recently made their first public appearance as a couple during the Invictus Games in Canada after Meghan told Vanity Fair that they're "really happy and in love." As their romance heats up (and engagement rumors continue to swirl), take a look at some of Harry and Meghan's sweetest moments from this year so far!

