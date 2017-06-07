 Skip Nav
The Perfect Way to Honor Prince Today Is With This Impeccable Tap Dancing Routine
Prince "When Doves Cry" Tap Dance Routine Video

The Perfect Way to Honor Prince Today Is With This Impeccable Tap Dancing Routine

Wednesday marked what would have been Prince's 59th birthday, and ever since his death in April 2016, fans of the singer have found ways to honor his legacy through music, art, and dance. First uploaded in May of last year, this tap routine by the Syncopated Ladies adds a fresh, new attitude to Prince's 1984 hit "When Doves Cry" — the choreography is on point, yes, but the emotion from these ladies that goes into it is truly something to appreciate. Watch the video above now, then look back on Prince's best, shadiest facial expressions.

Dance VideosViral VideosPrince
