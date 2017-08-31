 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
The Royals
You'll Love Seeing Princess Diana and Kate Middleton With Their Kids, Side by Side
ronda rousey
Ronda Rousey Looked Like a Total Knockout on Her Wedding Day

Princess Sofia of Sweden Gives Birth to Second Child

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden Welcome Their Second Child!

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are officially parents of two! The pair welcomed their second child on Thursday, the Swedish Royal Court revealed in a press release. "The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy child at 11:24 a.m. on August 31 at Danderyd Hospital," a family spokesperson said. "Both mother and child are in good health." No other information, including the baby's name and sex, have been revealed. Sofia and Carl, who tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in June 2015, are also parents to Prince Alexander, whom they welcomed in April 2016. Congratulations to the growing family!

Image Source: Getty / JONAS EKSTROMER
Join the conversation
Princess Sofia Of SwedenPrince Carl Philip Of SwedenPrince Carl PhilipPrincess SofiaThe RoyalsCelebrity Kids
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Prince Alexander of Sweden Shows Off His Sweet Smirk in New Photos With His Parents
by Caitlin Hacker
Princess Sofia Wearing a Black Coat October 2016
Princess Sofia
Princess Sofia's Cold Weather Outfit Is So Cute, You'll Wish You Could Borrow It
by Samantha Sutton
How Did Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Meet?
The Royals
Princess Sofia's First Encounter With Prince Carl Philip Was "Love at First Sight"
by Monica Sisavat
Prince William and Prince Harry Looking at Diana Tributes
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
George Clooney Quotes About Fatherhood August 2017
Celebrity Interviews
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds