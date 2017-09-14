Jennifer Lawrence Is the World's Most Dangerous Spy in the Red Sparrow Trailer

 Skip Nav
After everything she went through for mother!, we have a feeling there are few things Jennifer Lawrence can't handle. And the trailer for her new movie, Red Sparrow, is proof. Lawrence plays Dominika Egorova, a former ballerina who becomes a spy, manipulator, and master of seduction in order to protect her mother. When an American CIA agent (Joel Edgerton) comes crashing into her life, Dominika's world is turned upside down. Red Sparrow also stars Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons, and hits theaters on March 2, 2018.

Red SparrowJennifer LawrenceMovie TrailersMovies
by Quinn Keaney
