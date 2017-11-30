28 Reasons We Love Royal Christmas Cards

Christmas is a time of peace and goodwill — and for the past 70 years, some pretty amazing royal Christmas cards! There's the retro glamour of the '40s and '50s to Diana's awesome shoulder pads in the 1980s, plus adorable mini-versions of William and Harry and some insight into Prince Charles's more eccentric side. Keep reading for 28 of our favorite cards from the British royals, then check out the best photos of their holiday celebrations over the years.