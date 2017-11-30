 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Meghan Markle
Thanks to Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Will No Longer Be the Oldest Royal Bride
The Royals
The Sweet and (Sort of) Relatable Ways Royal Couples Have Met
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
28 Reasons We Love Royal Christmas Cards

Christmas is a time of peace and goodwill — and for the past 70 years, some pretty amazing royal Christmas cards! There's the retro glamour of the '40s and '50s to Diana's awesome shoulder pads in the 1980s, plus adorable mini-versions of William and Harry and some insight into Prince Charles's more eccentric side. Keep reading for 28 of our favorite cards from the British royals, then check out the best photos of their holiday celebrations over the years.

From King George Vl, 1947
From the Queen,1954
From the Queen Mother, 1954
From the Queen, 1957
From the Queen Mother, 1965
From the Queen, 1966
From the Queen, 1969
From the Queen, 1972
From Charles and Diana, 1983
From Charles and Diana, 1984
From the Queen Mother, 1987
From the Queen, 1987
From the Queen Mother, 1993
From Prince Charles, 1994
From Prince Charles, 1995
From Diana, 1995
From the Queen, 1996
From Prince Charles, 1996
From Prince Charles, 1999
From Prince Andrew, 2001
From Prince Charles, 2002
From Prince Charles, 2003
From Prince Charles, 2004
From Charles and Camilla, 2008
From Charles and Camilla, 2010
From Prince Harry, 2015
From Charles and Camilla, 2015
From William and Kate, 2015
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsChristmasHoliday
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
by Brittney Stephens
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BBC Interview Video
The Royals
In Just 20 Minutes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Cure Your Cynicism, Help You Believe in Love
by Brittney Stephens
Princess Diana Confronted Camilla Parker Bowles About Affair
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
by Brittney Stephens
Why Didn't Prince Charles Marry Camilla?
The Royals
Prince Charles May Never Have Married Diana If This Hadn't Happened
by Annie Gabillet
How Did King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain Meet?
Queen Letizia
The Story Behind Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI's Love
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds