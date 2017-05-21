Ruby Rose Says "Being Mean Doesn't Suit Me" After Slamming Katy Perry

Since leaving Orange Is the New Black, Ruby Rose has been pretty quiet, but now she's back in the spotlight for a different reason: Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. At least, that's what her latest tweets bashing the latter's new music certainly seem to imply. On Thursday night, Katy dropped the third single off her newest album, Witness, titled "Swish, Swish." Though the tune is irresistibly catchy and features the rhymes of the incomparable Nicki Minaj, it didn't take long for fans to read between the lines of the lyrics and figure out that "Swish, Swish" might be a not-so-subtle clapback to Taylor's (supposed) song about Katy, "Bad Blood." The two have been in a heated feud ever since Taylor's infamous Rolling Stone interview in 2014, and now Ruby — who's been friends with Taylor for years — has joined the fray.

On Friday she tweeted, "'Purposeful poop' to 'bomb a petit' to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean 'fetch' happen," clearing calling out Katy's recent songs "Bon Appétit" and "Chained to the Rhythm." The Pitch Perfect 3 actress did note that she had no bone to pick with Nicki (although the rapper's rhymes are pretty savage), but she also went after Katy's ardent support of Hillary Clinton throughout the recent presidential election. "I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer," she tweeted, before adding that she's "always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited."

"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017





@ROMANZOLANZSKI Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn't sound a mess — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017





I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017





I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your ❤️ — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017





You are her fans you should buy all her songs so the songs will finally chart. If as many as tweeted me bought her last 3 .. the'd be hits https://t.co/lrnBNP3S1E — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Ruby resurfaced on Twitter on Saturday and seemingly backtracked on her comments. In a series of tweets, Ruby said she doesn't like the feeling of being "dirty" and her only mission is to "stick up for the underdogs."

Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty. Truth is being mean leaves more leaks in your camp than the titanic and I .. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017

Get so triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it's not place. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017

I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I'm not god and I can't decide when or how that is. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017

Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs. However I shouldn't stoop because then the msg is mixed. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017

Katy has yet to respond, but she did stop by The Tonight Show on Friday night and revealed whether or not "Swish Swish" is about her nemesis, Taylor.