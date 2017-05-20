 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Is "Swish Swish" About Taylor Swift? Katy Perry Sets the Record Straight Once and For All
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Taylor Swift
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
Celebrity Weddings
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding

Katy Perry Talks About "Swish Swish" on Tonight Show 2017

Is "Swish Swish" About Taylor Swift? Katy Perry Sets the Record Straight Once and For All

Katy Perry released the third single off her latest album, Witness, titled "Swish, Swish" earlier this week, and on Friday night, she stopped by The Tonight Show to set the record straight on whether or not the track is a shot at her nemesis, Taylor Swift. While chatting with Jimmy Fallon, the singer explained the true meaning behind the lyrics after Jimmy asked if the Nicki Minaj-featured song is "about anyone we know."

Related
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will

Following the song's release, Orange Is the New Black's Ruby Rose tweeted, "'Purposeful poop' to 'bomb a petit' to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean 'fetch' happen," clearing calling out Katy's recent singles "Bon Appétit" and "Chained to the Rhythm." Although Ruby said she had no bone to pick with Nicki, she also took aim at Katy's political passions and participation in Hillary Clinton's campaign. "I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer." Katy has yet to respond to Ruby's comments.
Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonKaty PerryViral VideosMusicJimmy Fallon
Join The Conversation
Viral Videos
Katherine Langford's Reaction to Getting a Tweet From Lady Gaga Is Not What You'd Expect
by Monica Sisavat
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Jake Gyllenhaal Talks About Ryan Reynolds on Jimmy Fallon
Celebrity Friendships
A Very Smitten Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals How His Bromance With Ryan Reynolds Began
by Quinn Keaney
Late Night Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Absolutely Crushes Jimmy Fallon in a Wacky Dance Battle
by Kelsie Gibson
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Katy Perry in a Bikini in Mexico May 2017
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Almost Gets Swept Up by a Wave in Mexico, Manages to Hold Onto Her Drink
by Caitlin Hacker
Katy Perry Compares Her Hair to Barack Obama
Beauty News
Katy Perry's Controversial Barack Obama Comment Caused a Sh*tstorm of Backlash
by Victoria Messina
Shaq and Jimmy Fallon's Lip Sync Battle Video
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon and Shaquille O'Neal's Lip Sync Battle Might Be the Most Epic One Yet
by Quinn Keaney
Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" With Classroom Instruments Video
Viral Videos
If You Love Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," You Need to Hear It With Classroom Instruments
by Monica Sisavat
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Leslie Jones on Fallon With Dr. Phil April 2017
Jimmy Fallon
Leslie Jones's Raunchy Joke Makes Jimmy Fallon Walk Off the Tonight Show Set
by Quinn Keaney
Jimmy Fallon Singing David Bowie on SNL April 2017
Viral Videos
Watch Jimmy Fallon Turn His SNL Monologue Into a David Bowie Dance Party
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds