18 Times Russell Wilson Was One of the Sexiest Athletes in the NFL
Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson has all the makings of a real-life Prince Charming. Not only does he have a heart of gold, but he's also a loving stepdad to his stepson, Future, and dotes on his wife, R&B singer Ciara, every chance he gets. Oh, and we can't forget to mention that he's super handsome! The 28-year-old NFL quarterback gives us hope that true gentlemen still exist. Scroll through to see all of the times Russell was one of the sexiest athletes in the NFL.
