Kate McKinnon Stuck Her Face in Ryan Gosling's Butt, and All We Could Do Was Die Laughing

Ryan Gosling returned to Saturday Night Live for his second time as host this week, and things took a decidedly raucous turn when the actor reprised his role as an alien abduction victim with Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon in a "Close Encounter" sketch, which we saw him do back in 2015. While describing her physically invasive experience in space — including what the aliens did to her "taco and choco" — Kate got up close and personal with Ryan's butt in a way that most of us could only dream of. Watch the hilarious sketch for yourself.

Kate McKinnonViral VideosSaturday Night LiveRyan Gosling
