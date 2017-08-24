 Skip Nav
Eye Candy
Omar Epps Was Unfairly Sexy in the '90s, and You Better Believe He's Still Got It
Celebrity PDA
Somebody Please Get Medals Made For How Cute Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Are
Leonardo Dicaprio Shirtless Pictures
25 Times Leonardo DiCaprio Gave You Stomach Cramps From Laughing Too Hard
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together

When you're married to the man behind Ali G and Borat, you have to be able to hold your own when those larger-than-life characters come out to play. And Isla Fisher manages just fine. The Aussie actress is definitely no stranger to turning heads on the red carpet, and she knows how to support her man when he's in character. She and Sacha Baron Cohen are one of the red carpet's most fun couples, whether they're playing it straight or putting on a show. Don't believe us? Take a look at some of their most memorable, silly, and romantic moments now.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesCelebrity CouplesIsla FisherSacha Baron Cohen
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lopez Has Walked Down the Aisle 3 Times
by Celia Fernandez
Celebrities Who Broke Up Before Getting Married
Celebrity Couples
10 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up Before Getting Married
by Brittney Stephens
Niall Horan Plays Spill Your Guts on Corden October 2016
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Niall Horan Drinks a Salmon Smoothie Instead of Revealing His Least Favorite One Direction Member
by Kelsie Gibson
Channing Tatum on Nick Grimshaw Show August 2017
Celebrity Interviews
by Caitlin Hacker
How Did George and Amal Clooney Meet?
Celebrity Couples
George Clooney Admits He "Chased" Amal For "Many Months" After They First Met
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds