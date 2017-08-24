Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Prove the Couple That Laughs Together Stays Together

When you're married to the man behind Ali G and Borat, you have to be able to hold your own when those larger-than-life characters come out to play. And Isla Fisher manages just fine. The Aussie actress is definitely no stranger to turning heads on the red carpet, and she knows how to support her man when he's in character. She and Sacha Baron Cohen are one of the red carpet's most fun couples, whether they're playing it straight or putting on a show. Don't believe us? Take a look at some of their most memorable, silly, and romantic moments now.